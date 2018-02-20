Eagles Are Still Adding Concert Dates

Another week, another round of Eagles shows.

Don Henley , Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will appear with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – son of the band's late co-founder Glenn Frey – in five additional concerts during the rapidly expanding 2018 Evening With the Eagles tour. The complete list of dates, cities and venues is below, with the newly announced shows in bold.

The dates include a second stop at Madison Square Garden, a third concert at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and return trips to Detroit and Chicago. (This new-look Eagles lineup already played Detroit's Little Caesars Arena last October.) Tickets for these just-announced concerts go on sale March 2 and 10AM local time. VIP packages are available. Additional information can be found at the band's website .

The Eagles added six more dates to this tour two weeks ago. They announced four more on Jan. 11, following by another four on Jan. 5. The original dozen shows, announced back on Nov. 21, were expanded with a dozen more on Nov. 30.

Evening With the Eagles 2018 Tour

3/12 - Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3/14 - Chicago, IL, United Center

3/15 - Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

3/18 - St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

3/19 - Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

3/21 - Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

3/23-24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4/8 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

4/10 - Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

4/11 - Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

4/14 - Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium - with Jimmy Buffett

4/16 - Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

4/17 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

4/19 - Birmingham, AL, BJCC Arena

4/21 - Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium - with Jimmy Buffett

5/3 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

5/5 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5/8 - Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

5/10-11 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

5/14 - Calgary, AB, Saddledome

5/15 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

5/17 - Regina, SK, Mosaic Stadium

6/15 - Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park - with Chris Stapleton

6/17 - Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

6/20 - New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

6/23 - Dallas, TX, AT&T Stadium - with Chris Stapleton

6/28 - Denver, CO, Coors Field - with Jimmy Buffett

6/30 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Field - with Jimmy Buffett

7/14 - Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

7/15, 7/17 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Center

7/20-21 - Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/24 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

7/26 - Washington, DC, Nationals Park - with James Taylor

7/28 - Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park - with James Taylor

9/8 - Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/12, 9/14 - Inglewood, CA, the Forum

9/15 - Inglewood, CA, the Forum

9/18 - Sacramento, CA, Golden I Center

9/20 - San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park - with the Zac Brown Band

9/22 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park - with the Zac Brown Band & the Doobie Brothers

10/6 - Hartford, CT, XL Center

10/12 - Newark, N.J., Prudential Center

10/9 - New York City, Madison Square Garden

10/14 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

10/15 - Chicago, IL, United Center

10/18 - Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/20 - Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena