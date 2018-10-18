Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Beer Has Arrived In CNY

Dunkin' Donuts and Harpoon Brewery have teamed up and now you don't have to make the agonizing decision, coffee or beer?

It was launched on October 1, and now the wait is over.

According to DunkinDonuts.com , the new Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter is "A balanced and smooth brew offering robust and roasty notes."

Harpoon brewed the beer to have aromas of espresso and dark chocolate, and they say it was made to pair well with Fall food favorites like hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and Dunkin’s signature donuts.

Here in Central new York you can get Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter at Route 51 Beer Belly Bob's in Ilion and at Beer Here in New Hartford .

Keep your pumpkin spice, Dunkin Coffee Porter is perfect for fall drinkin'.

