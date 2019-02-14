Dropkick Murphys Returning To Chevy Court

Celtic-influenced rockers Dropkick Murphys are coming back to play the NYS Fair

Sunday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Dropkick Murphys, known for songs “The State of Massachusetts” and “Tessie, ” will return to Chevy Court. We saw them last year due to a schedule change, and they drew an estimated 13,455 fairgoers.

Dropkick Murphys are hands-on in raising funds, mentoring, and lending a helping hand with veterans, youth sports, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Many of the songs reflect these experiences, and the band's sadness, anger, and dismay at the opiate epidemic ravaging the country.

Fair Director Troy Waffner:

“We’re thrilled to bring back Dropkick Murphys and to give them a little more time to get ready for a big Chevy Court crowd...This is a huge highlight of our concert season and a show absolutely not to be missed.” This is the second show announced for Chevy Court for the 2019 Fair, following the announcement of Bad Company’s performance on opening night, Wednesday, August 21.

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is America’s third largest state fair. The fair showcases the best of New York agriculture and provides top-quality entertainment. The 2019 Fair runs from August 21 to September 2.