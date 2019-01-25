Don Felder Recruits Slash, Sammy Hagar and Others for New Album

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has recruited a bevy of rock’s brightest stars for his new solo album, American Rock ’n’ Roll . Slash , Sammy Hagar , Bob Weir , Joe Satriani and Chad Smith are some of the many musicians who make guest appearances on the record.

“I wanted to bring in as many people as possible to share the experience with me,” Felder told Rolling Stone about the album . “I knew it should be bright, cheery and fun or it wouldn’t be worth doing. It should be a labor of love, not a labor of work.”

Slash plays on the album’s title track, which traces the history of rock music, name-dropping many of the genre’s greatest acts along the way. “Slash lives really close to me,” Felder noted. “He came over, brought his guitar, plugged into one of my amps and we traded off on some solos. He actually plays on the part of the song that mentions Guns N’ Roses by name.”

The song also features Mick Fleetwood on drums, with Smith taking over as the tune progresses. “We wanted an old-school Mick Fleetwood-style rock 'n' roll pocket in the early verses,” Felder explained. “And when Chad comes in, it becomes a more more modern, hard-rocking Chili Peppers kind of feel.”

You can listen to "American Rock 'n Roll" below.

Felder hits the road later this month for a string of tour dates across North America. While the new songs will be integrated into the set, the guitarist said he’ll still have plenty of time for Eagles classics. "People want to hear me perform the iconic guitar stuff that I played when I was in the Eagles," he said. “They know those solos note by note.”

It’s been nearly two decades since Felder last took the stage with the Eagles. A bitter departure, complete with lawsuits and a tell-all book divided the guitarist and his former bandmates. Despite the friction, Felder insists he’s ready to make peace.

“I have reached out numerous times to Don [Henley] and to Glenn [Frey] before he passed,” he said. “I sent them through personal channels, legal channels and any other way that I could think of. I just want to give them my best wishes and say that I have no ill feelings towards them at all. There’s no reason to go forward carrying animosity.”

Asked if he can envision a reunion, Felder said, “I wish those guys well and I’d play with them again in a heartbeat. But if you would ask Don Henley, I’m certain he’d have a different opinion about what the future would look like involving me.”

American Rock ’n’ Roll comes out on April 5. It follows Felder’s 2012 release, Road to Forever , his first solo album since leaving the Eagles a decade earlier.

Don Felder Tour Dates

Jan. 31 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Resort Casino

Feb. 1 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Resort Casino

Feb. 2 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Resort Casino

Feb. 15 - Victoria, TX @ Victoria Fine Arts Center

March 16 - Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center For The Arts

March 19 - Bend, OR @ Tower Theater

March 20 - Kirkland, WA @ Kirkland Performing Arts Center

March 21- Kirkland, WA @ Kirkland Performing Arts Center

March 22 - Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theater

March 23 - Bremerton, WA @ Admiral Theater

March 28 - Mason City, IA @ North Iowa Community Auditorium

March 30 - Athens, OH @ Templeton Memorial Auditorium