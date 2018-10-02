Dolgeville Police are still desperately trying to find a man who has been missing since September 14th.

John P. Camardello of Dolgeville was last seen leaving his home in a black Toyota FJ Cruiser with a white top.

Dolgeville Police via Facebook

According to police, there is a fifth wheel on the back of his vehicle with a grim reaper emblem on it.

Family members are very concerned about John's well being and a vigil was held in his honor back on September 27th.

Dolgeville Police ask is you have any information or have seen John or his vehicle to please call 315-429-8231.