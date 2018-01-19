Def Leppard And Journey Summer Tour Stops In Upstate NY

The rumors are true! Def Leppard and Journey have confirmed a Summer Tour .

The 58-city co-headlining stint kicks off May 21 in Hartford, CT and quickly lands in Upstate NY. Tickets for most shows go on sale Saturday, Feb. 3 through Live Nation .

Promising to be the Tour of the Year, two of the world's greatest rock bands and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands. "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Lights," "Photograph," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Rock of Ages" and "Faithfully." Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com.

Members of the bands have this to say on the Journey Website :

Neal Schon, "These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!"

Joe Elliott, "This tour is going to be a blast! We've toured together before and it was massive. This time it's going to be even bigger and better!"

Jonathan Cain added, "We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy."

Rick Savage of Def Leppard, "12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular."

Journey / Def Leppard 2018 Tour Dates

5/21 – Hartford, CT, XL Center

5/23 – Albany, NY, Times Union Center

5/25 – Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

5/26 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

5/28 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 – Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

6/1 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

6/2 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

6/5 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

6/6 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

6/8 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

6/9 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

6/13 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

6/15 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

6/16 – Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

7/1 – Atlanta, GA, SunTrust Park

7/3 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/4 – Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/6 – Memphis, TN, FedExForum

7/7 – North Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

7/9 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

7/11 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

7/13 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

7/14 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

7/16 – Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

7/18 – Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7/19 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 – Denver, CO, Coors Field

7/23 – Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/27 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

7/28 – Fargo, ND, Fargodome

8/11 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/15 – Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

8/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

8/18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/20 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

8/22 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

8/24 – St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/27 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

8/29 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/31 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

9/1 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/5 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

9/21 – San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park

9/23 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

9/28 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

9/29 – Seattle, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

10/1 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

10/4 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

