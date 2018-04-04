‘Raw and Moving’ David Crosby Documentary in the Works

Award-winning movie-maker Cameron Crowe announced he’s the producer of a new documentary about David Crosby , which he said will be “raw and moving.” The film is being directed by A.J. Eaton.

“David Crosby has been near the forefront of music and social change for the last four decades,” Crowe told Billboard . “Now 76, he’s forging a new path by seeking out younger musicians and trying to make a mark in a world now so different from the generation he came to define in the ‘60s. It’s a raw and moving portrait, rough edges and all. We’re also so proud of the work being done by our wonderful director A.J. Eaton, who’s been filming Croz for the last several years.”

Crowe, who also was behind movies about Pearl Jam and Elton John , conducted a series of new interviews with Crosby for use in the upcoming film. No title or completion date has been announced, though co-producers BMG reported it was also making movies about Marc Bolan , famous concert promoters and the Trojan Records label.

Crosby recently said that Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young could reunite over their shared hatred for Donald Trump , despite the breakdown in relations among band members in recent years. “They’re all mad at me,” he admitted . “But they all dislike Donald Trump very much, the same way I do. We dislike him intensely because he’s a spoiled child who can’t do his job. So a reunion is possible. We don’t like each other, but we like Trump a whole lot less.”

Still, the singer and songwriter noted he was in a good place with his life and career. “Whatever time I have left on this planet should be dedicated to making the best music I can," he said. "It’s the one contribution I can make. Music helps things; it makes things better. Just like war drags down everything and brings out the worst in human beings, music brings out the best.”