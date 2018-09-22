Over the weekend, Dave Grohl pulled out a classic from his past. During a surprise appearance with Trombone Shorty and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Grohl sat behind the kit for an energetic horn-filled rendition of Nirvana ’s “In Bloom.” Both Trombone Shorty and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band appeared in the Foo Fighters ’ Sonic Highways HBO series in 2014.

“Dave Grohl surprise appearance at the Voodoo Threauxdown killing it!” another fan documented on Instagram, showing close-up footage of Grohl crushing the kit like he did back in the Nirvana days. They also caught Grohl doing some jazz singing:

Trombone Shorty even thanked Grohl for coming out on Facebook:

According to multiple sources, this is only the second time Grohl has played “In Bloom” live since Nirvana’s split following the death of Kurt Cobain . The first was at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar in 2014, following Nirvana’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In a 2018 interview , Grohl admitted he still can’t put Nirvana records on. “For me, it’s so personal. I remember everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day," Grohl explained.

Top 30 Grunge Albums of All Time