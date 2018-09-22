Dave Grohl Drums Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ for Second Time Since Kurt Cobain’s Death
Over the weekend, Dave Grohl pulled out a classic from his past. During a surprise appearance with Trombone Shorty and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Grohl sat behind the kit for an energetic horn-filled rendition of Nirvana’s “In Bloom.” Both Trombone Shorty and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band appeared in the Foo Fighters’ Sonic Highways HBO series in 2014.
“Dave Grohl surprise appearance at the Voodoo Threauxdown killing it!” another fan documented on Instagram, showing close-up footage of Grohl crushing the kit like he did back in the Nirvana days. They also caught Grohl doing some jazz singing:
Trombone Shorty even thanked Grohl for coming out on Facebook:
According to multiple sources, this is only the second time Grohl has played “In Bloom” live since Nirvana’s split following the death of Kurt Cobain. The first was at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar in 2014, following Nirvana’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In a 2018 interview, Grohl admitted he still can’t put Nirvana records on. “For me, it’s so personal. I remember everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day," Grohl explained.
Top 30 Grunge Albums of All Time
10 Awesome 'Good Guy Grohl' Moments