Darien Lake Holding Interviews And Auditions For The Un-Dead

Darien Lake is bringing back Fright Fest in 2018 and they're going to need some help. If you've ever wanted to get paid to dress up like a zombie or do zombie makeup, this has your name all over it.

Darien Lake is now holding open interviews and auditions Noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday through October 6.

You can apply for a bunch of different jobs like ghouls and scare-actors, make-up artists, wardrobe assistants, technicians, ushers, and of course, ride operators.

If you're interested you can apply in person on Saturdays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., apply online at DarienLake.com , or call the job line at 585-599-5108.

Working at Darien Lake, even if it's just for Fright Fest gets you some cool perks too, like free admission, and free tickets for friends and family.

Fright Fest runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until October 28.

