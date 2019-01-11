Comedian Dane Cook is Coming to Central New York

Dane Cook is bringing his 'Tell It Like It Is' Tour to New York for multiple stops, including one at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Who couldn't us a good laugh, right?! Well, you'll have PLENTY of opportunities to get those laughs in when Dane Cook brings his 2019 tour to New York. And you'll have plenty of chances to see the comedian - He's making 6 stops in our state this year... SIX!

So the one we (probably) care about the most is his stop in Central New York at Turning Stone Resort Casino. That show will take place on Friday, September 6th in their Event Center. Tickets are on sale now and range from $45 to $79. Turning Stone is also offering special "Premium Upgrade Packages" and "Room and Show Deals." You can get more information on the show, information on the "extras" you can get, and even purchase you tickets, by visiting: TurningStone.com . Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster.

If you can't make it to Dane Cook's show at Turning Stone (or maybe you like going on road trips to see shows and such), the comedian is also going to be performing in Huntington (twice), Albany, Niagara Falls, and at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Those dates are:

- Paramount Theatre in Huntington: Wed. February 20th

- Paramount Theatre in Huntington: Thurs. February 21st

- The Palace Theater in Albany: Fri. February 22nd

- Seneca Niagara Resort in Niagara Falls: Sat. September 7th

- Radio City Music Hall in NYC: Sat. September 14th

Tickets are on sale for all these shows EXCEPT for the one in Niagara Falls. Those tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 18th at 12pm.

Dane Cook also has many other stops in the Northeast during his "Tell It Like It Is" tour, including performances in Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, New Jersey, and more. You can see a full list of cities and dates at: DaneCook.com

