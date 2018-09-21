Damaging Winds, Severe T-Storms and Possible Tornadoes in CNY

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton is warning of damaging winds, lightning, and isolated tornadoes tonight as a strong cold front will cross the area with showers and thunderstorms.

The cold front will move through the region this evening producing a line of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected. The main threat from these storms will be damaging winds and brief heavy downpours.

National Weather Service

Marginal Risk for Hamilton, Herkimer, Otsego, Chenango and Delaware Counties means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible but will be limited in duration, coverage, and intensity. Winds could be 40-60 MPH with 1" hail and a low tornado risk.

Slight Risk for Madison, Oneida, Herkimer, Cortland and Tioga Counties means scattered severe storms are possible. They'll be short-lived and not widespread, but isolated intense storms are still possible. We could see 1 or 2 tornadoes, strong winds creating wind damage, with large hail.

Enhanced Risk in the Syracuse area including Onondaga, parts of Oneida, Madison, Oswego, and Lewis Counties means persistent, numerous severe storms that could be intense. A few tornadoes and wind damage is possible.

National Weather Service

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 55. South wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

