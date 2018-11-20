Where In CNY Can You Get The New Cuse Juice?

Unveiled at the New York State Fair this past summer, Lock 1 Distilling Company's new Cuse Juice is all the rage and if you bleed orange, you may need to quench your thirst with some .

Cuse Juice or 'Nectar of the Sun from the City who sees none" is essentially a vodka-based orange flavored spirit, touted as being drinkable as a shot or on the rocks by itself or mixed with cream soda, sprite or even to dress up your beer.

This stuff is ALL OVER the Syracuse area, but the two closest liquor stores to grab it (and other neat offerings by this brand new distillery) are Bremer's in New Hartford and Lichtman's in Utica. You can also head up to the Fulton Chain Craft Brewery in Old Forge for more of Lock 1's products.