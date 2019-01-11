‘Criminal Minds’ Will Finally End After Its 15th Season

After a whopping 325 episodes, one of CBS’ most dependable procedurals is calling it quits. Criminal Minds , which has been airing since 2005, will end after one last season, the show’s 15th. As Deadline notes in its report on the end of the show, that puts it in very impressive company among the longest-running dramas in the history of television:

At 15 seasons, Criminal Minds’ run will match those of NBC’s ER and CBS’ CSI, with only Gunsmoke, L&O, L&O: SVU, NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy currently ahead of it on the list of the longest-running dramas ever. Criminal Minds, starring Joe Mantegna, will sign off having produced 325 episodes, landing in the Top 20 of all time for most TV episodes.

The series, which follows the members of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, will turn more serialized in Season 15 to build to a big finale — although showrunner Erica Messer says there “may be no plans to kill off beloved characters in the final stretch.” ( Don’t you dare touch one hair on Joe Mantegna’s head.) She also notes she has “hope” the show can bring back some of Criminal Minds ’ many former cast members for farewell guest appearances, including the show’s original star, Mandy Patinkin, who left the series after three seasons.

Season 14 is still airing now, so you have a few months before you have to mentally prepare yourself to say goodbye to Criminal Minds . And let’s be honest; even after the show ends, you can still watch it on cable.