Did you know it's against the law to add a a surcharge on credit cards in New York state? Well, sort of.

Credit card surcharges are prohibited in New York under the Section 518 of the General Business Law .

No seller in any sales transaction may impose a surcharge on a holder who elects to use a credit card in lieu of payment by cash, check, or similar means.

Any seller who violates the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed five hundred dollars or a term of imprisonment up to one year, or both.

A few months ago , the New York Court of Appeals clarified the law. saying, if a business posts its prices and charges less for anyone paying cash, it MUST also post the price charged to credit card customers. Businesses can't use a "single sticker price" where it's one price for cash and a percentage increase for credit cards, according to Consumer Finance Monitor .