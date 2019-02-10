Comets Snag 2 Wins, 5 Points on Busy Weekend

The Utica Comets hammered out 14 goals, five points and two wins on a busy, three-games-in-three-days weekend.

After overpowering the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the East Division leading Rochester Americans by identical 5-2 finals at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday and Saturday, Utica fell in overtime playing a Sunday matinee in Bridgeport, CT. The Sound Tigers - also playing their third game in as many days - outlasted the Comets 5-4.

While the Comets saw a three game winning streak halted, they've earned at least a point in four-straight and five of six.

Utica hosts the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night (7:00).

Ahead of Sunday's contest in Bridgeport, Comet Zack MacEwen was recalled by the Vancouver Canucks. Through 49 games in Utica, MacEwen has registered 17 goals and 25 assists, ranking third among Comets in total points this season. In Saturday's win over the Amerks, he scored a goal and had three assists.