CNY Taco Bells Launch ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco’

Once again, Central New York Taco Bell locations will be participating in the " Steal A Base, Steal A Taco " promotion.

According to Taco Bell , the promotion is simple: All you have to know is that if one of the players on either team steals a base, any base, during the World Series games. If someone steals a base, all of America will win a free Doritos Locos Taco. Americans will we able to redeem our free taco on November 1st, after the World Series.

So far since 2007 , America has won at least six tacos. Let's make it a nice seven!