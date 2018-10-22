CNY Taco Bells Launch ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco’
Once again, Central New York Taco Bell locations will be participating in the "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" promotion.
According to Taco Bell, the promotion is simple: All you have to know is that if one of the players on either team steals a base, any base, during the World Series games. If someone steals a base, all of America will win a free Doritos Locos Taco. Americans will we able to redeem our free taco on November 1st, after the World Series.
So far since 2007, America has won at least six tacos. Let's make it a nice seven!