Central New York Winery Rated Near the Top in U.S.

If you're looking for a great bottle of wine this weekend, you don't need to look any further than your own back yard.

A Finger Lakes winery was mentioned in a recent article in Men's Journal entitled The 11 Best Wineries in the United States . The magazine and website used a variety of factors to determine the country's top "historic, award-winning, or just plain cool" wineries.

The Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery ranked 10th on this list. It's located in Hammondsport, New York and overlooks Keuka Lake. Almost all the other wineries listed in the article are west of the Mississippi. In fact, the only other winery on the entire east coast to make the list is in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Finger Lakes region is booming with vino, now boasting over 100 wineries. Dr. Frank's creations grew from a single plot of land he purchased in 1958, after emigrating from the Ukraine. He was responsible for introducing Riesling (and Gewürztraminer) grapes to Upstate New York. The family later developed Chateau Frank sparkling wines, and the more affordable Salmon Run beverages.

Tastings in the Dr. Konstantin Frank Tasting Room are complimentary, but you are able to reserve the newly opened 1962 Reserve Tasting Room, named for the year the winery first opened for business.

So, if you're enjoying a bottle of Dr. Konstantin Frank wine, you're drinking top-notch stuff, from right here in Central New York.