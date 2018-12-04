Buffalo Bills and New York Jets Tickets For sale
Looking to give the gift of New York football this Christmas? The Buffalo Bills will play the New York Jets on December 9th and you could buy some pretty sweet seats locally.
Up for sale on Utica's CraigsList are 4 Premium NFL tickets to the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets football game on Sunday 12/9/18 in Orchard Park at 1PM. According to the post all 4 seats are together in section 139 just 13 rows from the field and action. The tickets are going for $260.
Yes it's CraigsList, but it seems legit!