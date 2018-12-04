Buffalo Bills and New York Jets Tickets For sale

Looking to give the gift of New York football this Christmas ? The Buffalo Bills will play the New York Jets on December 9th and you could buy some pretty sweet seats locally.

Up for sale on Utica's CraigsList are 4 Premium NFL tickets to the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets football game on Sunday 12/9/18 in Orchard Park at 1PM. According to the post all 4 seats are together in section 139 just 13 rows from the field and action. The tickets are going for $260 .

Yes it's CraigsList, but it seems legit!