Not only are they a favorite treat that have been 'spiked' for the adults, but they also look unbelievably delicious.

I'm not kidding. I saw a photo of these treats while scrolling on Facebook and had to stop and get more information on them. When I realized I could have one whenever I wanted?! Well, I knew I had to share the news with you.

Turning Stone Resort Casino posted on Facebook over the weekend (January 19th), that their "Upstate Tavern" is now offering these amazing boozy milkshakes. The shakes are available in five different flavors: Candy Bar Crush, Boozy Banana, Mocha Brownie, Sugar Rush, and Bourbon Caramel.

But like I mentioned earlier, it's not just the fact that it's a boozy milkshake, it's all the toppings and extras that come with it. Let's take a look at their "Candy Bar Crush." According to Turning Stone this milkshake is made with:

Dark Crème De Cocoa, Myers’s Rum, Chocolate Ice Cream, Nutella, Peanut Butter and Fluff topped with Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Bark Garnish, Peanut Butter Cups, Praline Cookie and Marshmallows with a Butterfinger Rim.

That's a LOT of toppings on that milkshake. We're talking FULLY-LOADED milkshakes here. And that one I just mentioned? It's only $12. Not bad for all that you're getting.

I'm really interested in the Mocha Brownie because it's made with Death Wish Coffee Vodka and even comes with a "Mini Coffee Cup filled with St. Lawrence Empire Cream Whiskey." Seriously. There is a little cup that sits on top of the milkshake.

Just look at the photo (at the top of this page). They look unbelievable, don't they?? I know I want to plan a little date night to Turning Stone in the next few weeks, now.

You can get these treats made without alcohol too, if you prefer.

Which one would you want to are you going to try?

[Turning Stone Resort Casino Facebook Post]

[TurningStone.com]