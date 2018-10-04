Watch New Queen Movie Teaser Clip

Rami Malek revealed more details about how he "became" Freddie Mercury in a new video that contains additional scenes from the Queen upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody .

The actor said he realized “a choreographer’s not going to help me” as he considered Mercury’s physical behavior. “I needed a movement coach,” he explained.

Co-star Gwilym Lee, who plays Brian May , noted that “Rami’s worked so hard. Any given moment he’s always practicing Freddie’s moves. But also, he’s found a real humanity to this character that I don’t think many people see.”

You can watch the clip below.

The video was released on Queen's official YouTube channel . An accompanying statement read, “Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career.

"Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid . While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.”

Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters on Nov. 2 after a premiere at London's Wembley Arena – built in the location where Live Aid took place – on Oct. 23. The soundtrack album , including previously unreleased material from the Live Aid performance, arrives on Oct. 19.