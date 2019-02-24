‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Leads Oscars By Winning Four Awards

Queen 's Bohemian Rhapsody went four-for-five at the Oscars, winning more awards than any other film. The movie won for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Actor - the latter for Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury .

You can read all about Malek's Best Actor victory here . The only category for which the film was nominated but did not win was Best Picture, which instead went to Green Book .

Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated alongside Roma , First Man and Black Panther in both sound categories, with A Quiet Place also nominated for Best Sound Editing, while A Star is Born rounded out the Best Sound Mixing nominees. The team behind Bohemian Rhapsody 's sound design previously took home honors at the BAFTA Awards and the Association of Motion Picture Sound Awards (neither entity separates sound editing and sound mixing categories).

"We got to work with Queen for our day job, which is wonderful," said John Warhurst while accepting the Sound Editing award alongside Nina Hartstone. "We'd like to thank all of Queen, and the team, the full team, just for the great music and for all support.. and yeah a special nod to Freddie [Mercury] as well."

"Massive shout-out to Brian May and Roger Taylor," added Paul Massey while accepting the Best Sound Mixing award with Tim Cavagin and John Casali. "Thank you so much for your music and your collaboration and your support."

In the Best Film Editing category, the Queen biopic was selected over BlacKkKlansman , Green Book , Vice and The Favourite . Bohemian Rhapsody 's editor, John Ottman, was previously honored with the award for Best Edited Feature Film - Dramatic from the American Cinema Editors .

"This film.. was a labor of love," said Ottman while accepting the Film Editing award. "I think Freddie Mercury in a way kind of brought us all together, from wherever he is, just like he did his audience."

Bohemian Rhapsody was one of the most financially successful and critically honored films of 2018. The movie earned over $850 million at the box office, more than 17 times its reported $50 million production budget. It also helped launch Queen back into the forefront of pop-culture, with the film's titular song reentering the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time since 1992 (propelled by another film, Wayne's World ).

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone win the Sound Editing Oscar (Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

John Ottman with his Film Editing Oscar (Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)