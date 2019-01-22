Queen 's Bohemian Rhapsody has been nominated for Academy Awards in five categories: Best Picture, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Film Editing and Best Actor, for Rami Malek 's portrayal of Freddie Mercury .

The rock biopic, which is expected to top $800 million in worldwide box office in the next few days, will compete for the top prize alongside Black Panther , BlacKkKlansman , The Favourite , Green Book , Roma , A Star Is Born and Vice .

Malek -- who won the Golden Globe for his performance -- will be up against Christian Bale ( Vice ), Bradley Cooper ( A Star Is Born ), Willem Dafoe ( At Eternity's Gate ) and Viggo Mortensen ( Green Book ).

You can see the list of movies Bohemian Rhapsody is up against in the technical categories below.

The 91st Academy Awards will be presented on Feb. 24 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with the telecast beginning 8PM on ABC.

Even though the movie received mediocre reviews , including numerous questions as to its accuracy, Malek was universally praised for his portrayal of the band's charismatic singer, propelling Bohemian Rhapsody to unprecedented box office success for a music biopic. His victory at the Golden Globes earlier this month portends well for success at the Oscars. The last four men to win the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe -- Eddie Redmayne (2015), Leonardo DiCaprio (2016), Casey Affleck (2017) and Gary Oldman (2018) -- have all secured the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the work of so many from the cast and crew who made all of this possible," Malek tweeted. "I have absolutely treasured playing Freddie Mercury and I am so profoundly humbled and thrilled to honor him this way."

The movie is also up for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, one for Malek for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and another to all of the actors for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Those awards will be given out on Jan. 27 from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Megan Mullally , will be broadcast on TBS and TNT at 8PM ET.

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing

Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman

John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Patrick J. Don Vito, Green Book

Hank Corwin, Vice