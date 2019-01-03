‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Home Video Release Date Announced

Queen fans who want to watch the smash hit Bohemian Rhapsody in the privacy of their own homes will be able to do so soon.

Fox has announced that the movie will arrive on digital services Jan. 22, with the physical versions (including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD) coming on Feb. 12.

While there's no word on what, if any, bonus features will be included on the upcoming release, the band has partnered with three big-box retailers for exclusive content. Target's version comes with a 24-page book that offers a "look at the making of, music and fashion of the film Bohemian Rhapsody ," while Walmart customers will be able to get a T-shirt along with the video. Best Buy 's exclusive version comes packaged in a Steelbook.

Jan. 22 also marks the same day Academy Award nominations will be revealed. It is widely believed that Rami Malek will receive a nod for his acclaimed portrayal of singer Freddie Mercury in the movie. A month ago, the star picked up a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category, and the film earned one for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

The Golden Globes will be presented on Jan. 6, with the Oscars to follow on Feb. 24.

Queen guitarist Brian May recently spoke of the movie's surprise success. “Nobody expected it to be that huge," he said of the $600 million it has grossed so far. "We thought it would do quite well. We didn't expect it to be a record-breaking blockbuster.”

In addition to praising Malek's performance in the movie, May also noted how much Gwilym Lee studied to get an accurate portrayal of the guitarist. “All the time we were together, he was clocking me," he said. "He was absorbing what I was doing unconsciously. He's absorbing my mannerisms, my body movements, the tone of my voice. He just became me.”