Blondie Will Be Performing a Free Concert in Central New York

Blondie will be making their way to the Great New York State Fair this year, to perform as part of the Chevy Court Concert Series.

One of the coolest things about the New York State Fair is all the singers and musicians they have performing throughout the 13-day festival... For FREE. Every year they bring in some pretty big names, and obviously this year is no exception. Blondie will be taking the stage on opening night of the fair, Wednesday, August 22nd. The concert is scheduled for 8pm.

And the best part? According to the New York State Fair's website there's a deal on admission for the opening day of the fair! It's only $1 to get it (most days it's $10, unless they're offering a different discount). That means you and your significant other or your best friend or whoever can head to the state fair and pay $1 each to get in, walk around and check everything out, and wrap up your night by watching Blondie perform. Even if you buy a snack or dinner at the fair, you're still looking at an affordable afternoon filled with fun!

Blondie is probably best known for their hit "Call Me," but they're also known for "The Tide is High," "Rapture," "Heart of Glass," and many others.

Other acts that will be performing as part of the Chevy Court Concert Series include the Counting Crows on Saturday, August 25th, Hunter Hayes on Sunday, August 26th, Niall Horan on Monday, September 3rd, and many other artists. You can see a full list of all the performers scheduled (and keep updated on when more acts are added) by visiting: NYSFair.NY.gov

The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 22nd through Monday, September 3rd (Labor Day), at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse.