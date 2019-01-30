Binghamton School Officials React to Cuomo Probe Directive

The Binghamton City School District has responded to news that Governor Cuomo wants a state probe into allegations that girls were strip searched.

The district late Wednesday afternoon released an unsigned statement indicating administrators had learned of "the Governor's call for an investigation into an incident at our East Middle School."

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

Cuomo said the allegations that 12-year-old girls at the school were strip searched for drugs are "deeply disturbing."

The governor called on the state Education Department to launch an investigation into the incident.

The school district statement said: "We strive for clarity and resolution." It said the district's internal investigation "found no evidence that a strip search was conducted by the school's staff."

The statement also said the district welcomes "full and objective assessments."

Cuomo said he had directed New York State Police to "offer their assistance to local authorities" investigating the allegations.

There has been no indication from school district officials or Binghamton police that they will seek help from the state police in connection with what transpired at the school on January 15.

The school district Tuesday announced it had "engaged" a Syracuse law firm to conduct "an independent review of the incident."

