Billy Gibbons Announces 2018 ‘Big Bad Blues’ Solo Tour
Billy Gibbons has announced a 24-date U.S. tour in support of his second solo effort. The ZZ Top frontman also released a lyric video for the new track “Missin’ Yo’ Kissin’,” which appears on The Big Bad Blues.
“That was a gift," Gibbons tells Billboard about the track. “We had gotten maybe five [songs] recorded, and my lovely sweetheart Gilligan was scribbling away on the couch. I was, 'Omigod, she's reading the Chanel catalog. Hide the credit card!' Then she took a break and the engineers kinda glanced over the scribbling and said, 'Hey man, this looks pretty good. This could be nice and bluesy if we put something to it,' which we did. Of course, I was like, 'Why does that say 'Missin' Yo' Kissin'?' I hope she's writing it about me!’”
You can watch the video below:
“We successfully made our way through those uncharted waters with the Cubano flavor of [his first solo album] Perfectamundo and completed the journey,” Gibbons said previously. “The shift back to the blues is a natural. It’s something which our followers can enjoy with the satisfaction of experiencing the roots tradition and, at the same time, feeling the richness of stretching the art form.”
The Big Bad Blues is set for release on Sept. 21 via Concord Records. Gibbons begins a U.S. tour on Oct. 13. His solo band includes former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, who also appears on the new album. You can see the full dates below.
Billy Gibbons' ‘The Big Bad Blues’ Solo Tour 2018
10/13 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino and Golf Resort
10/14 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
10/16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
10/17 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
10/18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10/20 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center
10/21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
10/23 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square
10/25 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
10/26 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot Theater
10/28 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
10/30 – New York, NY – Iridium Jazz Club
10/31 – New York, NY – Iridium Jazz Club
11/1 – Washington, DC – Pearl Street Warehouse
11/3 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
11/5 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando
11/7 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
11/9 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
11/10 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas
11/11 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
11/15 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
11/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
11/18 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour