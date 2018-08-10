Billy Gibbons Announces 2018 ‘Big Bad Blues’ Solo Tour

Billy Gibbons has announced a 24-date U.S. tour in support of his second solo effort. The ZZ Top frontman also released a lyric video for the new track “Missin’ Yo’ Kissin’,” which appears on The Big Bad Blues .

“That was a gift," Gibbons tells Billboard about the track. “We had gotten maybe five [songs] recorded, and my lovely sweetheart Gilligan was scribbling away on the couch. I was, 'Omigod, she's reading the Chanel catalog. Hide the credit card!' Then she took a break and the engineers kinda glanced over the scribbling and said, 'Hey man, this looks pretty good. This could be nice and bluesy if we put something to it,' which we did. Of course, I was like, 'Why does that say 'Missin' Yo' Kissin'?' I hope she's writing it about me!’”

You can watch the video below:

“We successfully made our way through those uncharted waters with the Cubano flavor of [his first solo album] Perfectamundo and completed the journey,” Gibbons said previously . “The shift back to the blues is a natural. It’s something which our followers can enjoy with the satisfaction of experiencing the roots tradition and, at the same time, feeling the richness of stretching the art form.”

The Big Bad Blues is set for release on Sept. 21 via Concord Records. Gibbons begins a U.S. tour on Oct. 13. His solo band includes former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum , who also appears on the new album. You can see the full dates below.

Billy Gibbons' ‘The Big Bad Blues’ Solo Tour 2018

10/13 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

10/14 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

10/16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

10/17 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

10/18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/20 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

10/21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

10/23 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

10/25 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

10/26 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot Theater

10/28 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/30 – New York, NY – Iridium Jazz Club

10/31 – New York, NY – Iridium Jazz Club

11/1 – Washington, DC – Pearl Street Warehouse

11/3 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

11/5 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

11/7 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

11/9 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

11/10 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

11/11 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

11/15 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

11/18 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour