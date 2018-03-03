Watch Billy Gibbons and John Fogerty Jam on Each Other’s Hits

The Blues and Bayou tour featuring John Fogerty and ZZ Top doesn't start for another two-and-a-half months, but you can get a taste of what to expect with a video of Fogerty jamming with Billy Gibbons on songs made famous by both of them.

The six-minute clip, which you can see below, begins with Fogerty and his band rehearsing "Green River" when Gibbons pops in, to the surprise of Fogerty. "I heard the loud noise," Gibbons says, "I was just passing through. Sounds pretty good out there. Couldn't stand it, I just had to come on in."

As luck would have it, there happened to be an extra amplifier on the floor, so Gibbons asks if he can run out to his car, grab his guitar, and sit in, a request to which his new touring partner obliges. Gibbons returns, and they run through bits of "Fortunate Son," "La Grange," "The Old Man Down the Road," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Bad Moon Rising," "Tush," "Up Around the Bend," "Legs" and "Centerfield."

"That feels good," Gibbons says. "Man, let's take it on the road." Fogerty agrees, and they take another pass at "Green River" as the video fades out.

They'll begin at the Borgata in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 25 and wrap it all up on June 29 at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minn. You can see all the dates here and get full details on tickets at ZZ Top 's and Fogerty 's websites.

Prior to their trek, they both have a bunch of shows in Las Vegas. ZZ Top will play six dates at the Venetian between April 20 and April 28, while Fogerty's residency at the Wynn, which began in 2016 , has six shows of his own in May.