Billy Gibbons Details ‘The Big Bad Blues’ Album

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons revealed details of his second solo album, The Big Bad Blues, which will be released on Sept. 21.

“We successfully made our way through those uncharted waters with the Cubano flavor of [first solo album] Perfectamundo and completed the journey,” Gibbons said in a press release. “The shift back to the blues is a natural. It’s something which our followers can enjoy with the satisfaction of experiencing the roots tradition and, at the same time, feeling the richness of stretching the art form.”

The album's lead track, a cover of “Rollin’ and Tumblin’,” was released earlier this week. You can listen to it below.

“There’s something very primordial within the art form," Gibbons explained. "Nobody gets away from the infectious allure of those straight-ahead licks. I suspect Jimmy Reed did me in early on. The inventiveness of that high and lonesome sound remains solid and stridently strong to this day. We could go on to mention the lineup of usual suspects, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy, all three Kings [B.B., Albert and Freddie]. The lengthy list of champions are forever carved in stone.”

Gibbons is joined by keyboardist Mike Flanigin, bassist Joe Hardy, drummers Greg Morrow and Matt Sorum, guitarist Austin Hanks and harmonica player James Harman on the album, which is available for pre-order now in a number of bundles and formats. Tour dates will be announced soon.