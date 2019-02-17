If you’ve been looking for a legal means to bet on the Oscars , here is one. For the first time, New Jersey sportsbooks are offering odds on the winners of the Academy Awards.

Here are a few more details, from a press release :

In late January, New Jersey regulators opened the door to legal Oscars betting, though it is possible that this is the only year that it is offered. New Jersey sports betting operators have responded, with nine online sites currently offering odds on the Academy Awards. Odds and contests vary by sportsbooks, and betting limits are relatively low compared with mainstream sporting events. Most books are simply offering odds on the winners of the big six Academy Awards categories: best picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, and supporting actress.

Some places do have odds on all the categories, so if you have really in-depth knowledge of the history of the Best Makeup category, this is your chance to legally exploit that. This website has links to various sites with Oscar bets.

This is the first year that New Jersey casinos have taken bets on the Oscars; betting on the Academy Awards in Nevada and Las Vegas is still not permitted. The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, February 24.