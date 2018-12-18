The Who survived the seemingly unsurvivable to release studio records after the deaths of not one but two members. None reached the critical or commercial heights of the classic era that featured Roger Daltrey , John Entwistle, Keith Moon and Pete Townshend .

Still, as you'll see in the below ranking of the Best Song From Every Album by the Who, there were still signature moments to be found.

That remarkable resiliency was born out of the Who's hardscrabble early days as a mod band; later, they had a huge influence on hard rock, while stretching the definition of what album rock could be. Then tragedy struck with the fatal overdose of Moon in 1978.

They tried to move forward, issuing 1981's Face Dances and 1982's It's Hard with Kenney Jones of Faces taking over drums, before going silent for a lengthy period. The new millennium found the Who again facing a huge loss with John Entwistle's death , and again regrouping for new music on 2006's Endless Wire .

Their legacy had already been long secured, however, with genre-defying projects like 1969's Tommy and 1973's Quadrophenia . In between, they released Who's Next , a 1971 LP that became the band's biggest U.S. hit. They also had a string of tough singles prior to that – including the ageless "My Generation," which, perhaps inevitably, kicks off Bryan Wawzenek 's countdown of the Best Song From Every Album by the Who.