Bon Jovi have held their own through changing trends and changing lineups, selling millions of albums on their way to induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . Even their most celebrated studio efforts can be narrowed down to a singular moment, however, and that's the task put before Anthony Kuzminski on this list of the best songs from every Bon Jovi album.

He sorts through the early years, when Jon Bon Jovi , David Bryan, Tico Torres, Richie Sambora and Alec John Such struggled to find a wider audience, then their meteoric platinum era – which began with the release of Bon Jovi's third album, 1986's Slippery When Wet . They stayed on a roll through the early '90s, before Such was replaced by Hugh McDonald. They staged a comeback with 2000's Crush , lead by the throwback single "It's My Life." Sambora left in 2013, and was eventually replaced by Phil X.

By then, Bon Jovi were no longer dominating the singles charts, though both 2005's Have a Nice Day and 2007's Lost Highway – the latter of which incorporated country elements in their sound – reached platinum album sales. Bon Jovi returned to firmer rock ground for 2009's The Circle , before launching their post-Sambora era with Burning Bridges and This House Is Not for Sale in 2015 and 2016.

It's quite a legacy, one which we'll try to break down here in microcosm. Keep scrolling for our picks of the best song from every Bon Jovi album.