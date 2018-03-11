Top 40 ‘Beavis and Butt-head’ One-Liners

On March 8, 1993, music video criticism leveled up: Beavis and Butt-head premiered on MTV. Created by Mike Judge, the show grew out of a short called "Frog Baseball," which was part of the Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation and aired on MTV's cutting-edge, cartoon-centric Liquid Television .

The full-length animated episodes generally revolved around the ne'er-do-wells getting into trouble at school, at work and in their neighborhood. But what made Beavis and Butt-head so special was the show's music video commentary. The metalhead pair was brutal toward the declining hair metal bands (and some of the weirder alternative rock popular at the time) but relished the times when AC/DC , Metallica and other "cool" bands appeared on TV. Really, the pair verbalized all of the snarky comments music fans were thinking when watching videos, but had the decency not to speak out loud.

Incredibly enough, Beavis and Butt-head was credited with helping White Zombie break in the U.S.; the duo especially dug "Thunder Kiss '65." On the flip side, the show's criticism of Winger (uncool neighbor Stewart wore the band's T-shirt, and the duo had some choice words to say about "Seventeen") endured well after the series ended. Kip Winger did bury the hatchet back in 2011, however.

"I found Mike [Judge] and told him I wanted to clear the air," he said in 2014. "I never tried to sue MTV or Mike, I never had a problem with the cartoon. I mean, it was David and Goliath, really. There was nothing you could do but take it like a man. It certainly didn’t help us, I’ll tell you that. But it was a funny show and Mike’s a funny guy."

A quarter century later, much of this commentary is dated, crude and even inappropriate. That the pair kept hammering home that many of the hair metal musicians looked like women or seemed like "wusses" scans as intolerant today. But many sentiments expressed on Beavis and Butt-head remain as funny today as they were back then. Here are the Top 40 Beavis and Butt-head One-Liners -- at least the ones included in video clips that are available online.