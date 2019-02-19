Paul Rodgers Teases New Album From Bad Company

It's been nearly a quarter century since Bad Company 's last studio project. Now, singer Paul Rodgers is hinting that the wait might finally be over.

"I'd like to create some new music. That's my focus right now," Rodgers tells Rock Band Reviews . "We're in the studio, just kicking things around and seeing what we've got."

Rodgers hasn't appeared on a Bad Company studio effort since 1982’s Rough Diamonds . He was initially replaced by Brian Howe ; Robert Hart sang on their most recent LP, 1996's Stories Told & Untold . Rodgers rejoined Bad Company two years later, and the group became a consistent touring presence. Three new concert recordings have followed, capped by 2011's Live at Wembley .

Up next for Bad Company are shows with ZZ Top and Cheap Trick in May; they'll perform alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd later in the summer. "This year, we have selected to play just 20 dates, and that's all," Rodgers added. "We're going to pull back a little bit so that we can spend more time in the studio, doing a little recording."

They're moving forward, unfortunately, without fellow co-founder Mick Ralphs, after the guitarist suffered a stroke in 2016. "He's now hospitalized," Rodgers confirmed. "We're trying to take care of him from a distance. It's a lot. His family are involved a lot in taking care of him. He's doing as well as can be expected."



