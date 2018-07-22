Australian Guitarist Plays for 125 Hours to Break World Record

Australian musician Scott Burford should be headed for the Guinness Book of World Records after playing guitar for 125 hours straight. After kicking off his attempt for the longest guitar playing session on July 15, Burford completed the herculean task earlier today (July 20).

The attempt took more than just one man with a guitar. Burford resorted to using superglue to hold the skin together on his fretting hand after his fingers began to crack. A nurse and paramedic checked on Burford’s health during the marathon, receiving round-the-clock support. Onlookers at the Engadine music shop also boosted the guitarist’s spirits by picking up acoustic axes and jamming with him.

The 49-year-old had to abide by some interesting rules to beat the record. He was allowed a 30-second break between songs to consume food and water. For every hour of playing time, he was able to take five minutes of rest, which he used for power naps. Guinness’ rules also state that he needed to be filmed 24 hours a day and perform only published songs, which could be repeated just once every four hours. For his attempt, Burford had a repertoire of 500 songs to shift through.

“This has been one of the best week’s of my life playing music,” Burford told The Leader. “I’m pretty tired and can’t wait for a long lie down, but super excited to have achieved my goal. I’m extremely grateful to everyone who helped keep me focused and awake.”

Scott Burford surpassed the official world record of 114 hours and six minutes, along with an unverified record of 124 hours and 30 minutes set by a Canadian guitarist earlier this year.

Burford used his world record attempt to raise funds for Musicians Making a Difference, a charity which support vulnerable young people suffering through emotional abuse, neglect and disadvantage while empowering youths through music, dance and mentoring. [via ABC News]