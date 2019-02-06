Are You This ‘Good Looking Waiter’ From Central New York?

Tis the season of love. One Central New Yorker may have found love at first site with a Central New York waiter.

On CraigsList's Missed Connections , someone posted about a waiter they had at the Applebee's of Herkimer on Sunday February 3rd:

Having Dinner on Sunday around 5 You are a good looking waiter with dark hair and beard. Our eyes meet a couple of times when you passed my table. Thought that we might have a connection. Would love to meet."

If you are this dark haired, bearded wonder, you can reply to the ad on CraigsList .