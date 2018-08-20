America’s Back In CNY For Another Show

The soft rock group and 1972 Grammy award winners America will be back in CNY for another awesome show .

We saw America at the Stanley in May 2018, and now they're back at Del Lago Resort & Casino for a show at The Vine.

America will perform Friday, Oct. 26. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

America met in high school in London in the late 60s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name.” The year 2018 marks the 48th anniversary of America, which has become a global household name and has paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single. More than 40 years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.

Additional upcoming shows at The Vine include:

Larry the Cable Guy: Aug. 18

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Oct. 18 (New date)

The Music of Cream: Oct. 19

Sawyer Brown: Sept. 7

Blessid Union of Souls with Sponge: Sept. 13

Dane Cook: Oct. 5

Tracy Lawrence: Oct. 6

Jamey Johnson: Oct. 11

Englebert Humperdinck: Oct. 16

Jeff Foxworthy: Nov. 11

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

About del Lago Resort & Casino

Del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million casino, 205-room hotel and spa in Waterloo, New York. The Casino features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables; award-winning Portico by Fabio Viviani, a restaurant with a sophisticated take on Old World Italian-inspired foods and spirits; 4,200-square-foot food court; The Vine, a 2,400-person entertainment center, bar and restaurant; Farmers Market Buffet, featuring locally sourced comfort foods and Centrifico, a bar/lounge area in the center of the gaming floor. The hotel wing features The Sociale Café & Bar, serving “gastro spa” cuisine and beverages, Lavazza Italian coffee shop, serving homemade pastries and gelato and the 14,000-square-foot European-style Spa del Lago. For more information, visit delLagoResort.com.

