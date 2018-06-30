Cancel your September plans because FX is gonna be stacked with the return of your favorite shows. New seasons of American Horror Story and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, along with some new FX series finally have premiere dates.

Ryan Murphy‘s horror anthology that you swear you’re gonna quit every year but just keep on watching will be back on September 12. The eighth season of American Horror Story will be an exciting one though: the long-promised crossover of freshman season Murder House and Season 3’s Coven. FX was mum on details – literally announcing nothing but the date – but we know a thing or two.

Series staples Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are returning of course, along with Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, and Billy Eichner. Murphy’s teased that the witches of Coven will be back, so you can expect plenty of familiar faces. A charity campaign is also expected to announce the official season subtitle soon, previously rumored to be “Radioactive” before the crossover concept was announced, as well as plot details.

Today also brought good news for It’s Always Sunny fans. It’s been a whole year and change since the FXX series ended its twelfth season last March, but the gang will be back at Paddy’s Pub for Season 13 on September 5. It’s been a bit of a mystery whether or not Dennis will be back after star Glenn Howerton stepped away to shoot AP Bio. Howerton has gone back and forth claiming he was gone for good then saying he’ll return for a few episodes. Today’s FX press release includes Howerton’s name in the Season 13 description, sorta:

Gang Returns… mostly.... in the 13th season of the FXX original comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis (Glenn Howerton) takes on the new role of father in North Dakota.

We saw the first brief teaser for Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. earlier this year. The new series will officially take us back to the California motorcycle world on September 4. The 10-episode series stars Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta. Here’s the full synopsis:

Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

Lastly, FX’s new Australian drama Mr. Inbetween stars creator Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith, a criminal for hire, as well as a “father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend.” The six-episode series is directed by Nash Edgerton (he’s Joel Edgerton’s director/stuntman brother) and debuts sometime in September. Like I said, a jam-packed month for FX fans. Stay tuned as more details on AHS and It’s Always Sunny arrive.