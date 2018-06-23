MoviePass, the movie theater subscription service that lets you see all the films you want for $10 a month, has new competition. Per Variety, AMC Theatres will launch its own MoviePass-esque service. It costs twice as much, and you can only see three movies a week:

On Tuesday, the theater chain will begin offering guests the chance to see up to three movies per-week for the monthly fee of $19.95. The offering is being run through its loyalty program AMC Stubs, and has been dubbed AMC Stubs A-List. In a clear dig towards MoviePass, a thorn in the exhibition business’ side because of its discounted ticketing, AMC calls its pricing “sustainable.”

Sick sustainability burn, AMC.

At my local AMCs here in New York, a single ticket costs in the $15 range, or more if you want to see something in IMAX or 3D. That is one area where this AMC service will have an advantage; it can be used to buy tickets to those kinds of screenings at no additional charge. (That’s not allowed with MoviePass.)