‘A Quiet Place 2′ Has Been Officially Confirmed – Will It Be Filmed In CNY?

It was late in October 2017 when actor/director John Krasinski (probably best known for his character "Jim" on the TV show "The Office"), actress Emily Blunt (who happens to be married to Krasinski and known for her role in "The Devil Wears Prada"), and other celebrities made their way to Little Falls to shoot scenes for the first "A Quiet Place." Streets were blocked off, and there was just a buzz in the area, as people hoped to get a glimpse of the movie being shot and to see the actors and actresses.

We reported back in August of 2018 that a date had been announced for the sequel from ComicBook.com. Today it was confirmed by John Krasinski himself that it will premiere on May 15, 2020.

It was also announced, according to Deadline.com, both Krasinski and Blunt ARE RETURNING for the second movie!

Sources says John Krasinski is returning to direct A Quiet Place 2. He already was on board to write the sequel. We also hear that Emily Blunt’s deal for the sequel is closed as well and that her onscreen children Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are in talks to return. Blunt recently won a Screen Actors Guild best supporting actress award for her turn in the film.

Deadline was also told by the movie's producers, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, that they will begin shooting the movie in July.

Will pieces of it be shot in Little Falls again? Or maybe another area of Central New York? Stay tuned. I'm keeping my fingers crossed. I'd love to *accidentally* find him and confess my love.

