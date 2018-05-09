A Call From A Dish Telemarketer Could Get You $1,200

If your name is on the National Do Not Call Registry and you got called anyway from a Dish Network Telemarketer between May 11, 2010, and August 1, 2011, that call could make you checking account go up by $1,200 thanks to Thomas Krakauer.

Thomas received one too many calls from the Dish Network telemarketing department and sued Dish Network for making illegal calls to his phone number. which was on the Do-not-call list.

Long story Thomas won his lawsuit and that could pay off for you in cash. Check and see if your number was one of the 18,066 called. If it is, submit a claim by visiting: http://www.dishclassaction.com/submit-payment-form.aspx