2019 Warped Tour Cities and Dates Revealed for 25th Anniversary

The cross-country version of the Warped Tour made its last go in 2018, but will return in 2019 at select cities for just three special 25th anniversary events across the United States. Founder Kevin Lyman teased the locations and dates of the fest late last year and now the details have been locked in.

The first 2019 Warped Tour date will be June 8 in Cleveland, Ohio followed by June 29 and 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will reconvene three weeks later in Mountain View, Calif. on July 20 and 21.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Feb. 25 while the lineup announcement will come on March 1, the same date ticket sales will begin. See the poster below for more info.

When Lyman teased Warped's 25th anniversary plans, some fans became confused as they had believed that 2018's run would be the fest's last as advertised. It was the final cross-country installment and he released the following clarifying statement :

It was truly an honor to do a final cross-country run of Warped in 2018; tos ee fans from all eras of the tour come out for a day to celebrate an event that meant so much to them.I walked away from the final show with a true sense that the Vans Warped Tour became the community I had always hoped for. I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019.[...] The enduring spirit of the Vans Warped Tour remains as bright as ever, continuing to inspire creativity and ambition in new and exciting ways as we prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019.

We'll be sitting here waiting for the March 1 announcement with the rest of you.

2019 Warped Tour Dates

June 08 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

June 29 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Atlantic City Beach

June 30 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Atlantic City Beach

July 20 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 21 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre