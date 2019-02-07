Are you ready for the 2019 Utica Saint Patrick’s Day Parade ? It's being held on Saturday March 16th this year, after the The Mad Mile .

The 2nd annual Mad Mile is a one mile road race, held minutes before the parade starts. You'll dash down the Genesee Street parade route, which is all downhill by the way, in front of a huge built-in cheering crowd, lining the streets.

The race kicks off at 9:45 am, sharp on Saturday, March 16th on Clinton Place at Genesee Street and you can pre-register to save.

Registration:

-Pre-register online at RunSignUp.com through Thursday, 3/14 for $25

-Register In person at the Sneaker Store on 3/15 OR near the start line on Clinton Place on Saturday, 3/16 for $30

Proceeds from the Mad Mile benefit the Great American Irish Festival.

Packet Pickup:

-Friday, March 15 from 4:00-7:00 at The Sneaker Store on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

-Saturday, March 16th from 8:30-9:15 near the start line on Clinton Place near Genesee Street.

If you're planning to run the Mad Mile, you're encouraged to pick up race packets Friday. If you want to participate in this year's parade, you must fill out an applications and submit by March 2nd.