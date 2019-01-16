Classic rock promises plenty of intrigue for 2019, as Billy Joel , Metallica , Keith Richards , Whitesnake , Santana , Heart , Tedeschi Trucks Band , Joe Jackson , REO Speedwagon , Bryan Adams and Altitudes & Attitude – a new band featuring Dave Ellefson and Frank Bello – have already confirmed new albums.

This list of 2019 new music releases also includes projects from Kiss , Ian Hunter , the Doors , Robin Trower , former Genesis members Phil Collins and Anthony Phillips, Bob Mould , John Garcia, the Long Ryders, Claypool Lennon Delirium, and Weezer , among others. Bruce Springsteen , Motley Crue , Sammy Hagar , Ozzy Osbourne and Robbie Robertson have discussed returning to the studio, as well.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. Remember to check back here as this list is continuously updated throughout the year.

Jan. 4

Billy Joel, The Stranger: 40th Anniversary (Japan Deluxe Edition)

John Garcia, And the Band of Gold

Various artists, Make The Music Play Neil Sedaka's Songwriting Gems 1963-1971 [Cliff Richard, Frankie Valli, Billy J. Kramer]

Jan. 11

The Doors, Waiting For the Sun (50th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

The Kentucky Headhunters, Live at the Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jan. 18

Altitudes & Attitude [Dave Ellefson and Frank Bello], Get It Out

Hunt Sales, Get Your S--- Together

Joe Jackson, Fool

Jan. 25

Anthony Phillips [Genesis], Seventh Heaven with Andrew Skeet (3CD/1DVD box set)

Deep Purple, the Move, Uriah Heep, Yardbirds, Fleetwood Mac and others, I'm a Freak, Baby: A Further Journey Through the British Heavy Psych and Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-73 (three-disc set)

Heart, Live in Atlantic City (DVD)

Ides of March, Friendly Strangers: The Warner Bros. Recordings

Kiss, KissWorld: The Best of Kiss

Santana, In Search of Mona Lisa

Walter Trout, Survivor Blues [Robby Krieger]

Feb. 1

Linda Ronstadt, Live in Hollywood (reissue)

Phil Collins, Serious Hits … Live!; A Hot Night In Paris (reissues)

Feb. 8

Bob Mould, Sunshine Rock

Metallica, Helping Hands … Live & Acoustic

Robin Trower, The Studio Albums 1973-1983 (10-disc set)

Feb. 15

Long Ryders, Psychedelic Country Soul

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Signs

Feb. 22

Claypool Lennon Delirium, South of Reality

Dream Theater, Distance Over Time

Ian Hunter, From the Knees of My Heart: The Albums 1979-1981 (four-disc set)

John Mayall, Nobody Told Me [Alex Lifeson, Todd Rundgren and Steven Van Zandt]

Last in Line, II

REO Speedwagon, Classic Years 1978-1990 (nine-disc set)

Steve Perry, Traces (Deluxe Edition)

March 1

Bryan Adams, Shine a Light

Collective Soul, Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid (reissue)

Gordon Lightfoot, The Complete Singles 1970-1980 (two-disc set)

Queensrÿche, The Verdict

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Best of Everything: The Definitive Career Spanning Hits Collection 1976-2016 (two-disc set)

Weezer, Weezer (The Black Album)

March 8

Glenn Shorrock [Little River Band], Glenn Shorrock Sings Little River Band: Live in Studio

Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin [Robert Plant]

March 22

The End Machine [Dokken] - The End Machine

March 29

Keith Richards, Talk is Cheap (expanded deluxe-edition)

April 26

Cranberries, In the End

TBA / Rumored:

Adler (untitled, details here )

Adrian Belew, Pop-Sided

Alan Parsons (untitled, details here )

Bruce Springsteen (untitled, details here )

David Bowie, Spying Through a Keyhole (box set)

Dugg McKagan (untitled, details here )

Eagles of Death Metal, Presents Pigeons of S--- Metal

Extreme (untitled, details here )

George Clinton, One Nation Under Sedation

Guns N' Roses (untitled, details here )

Hollywood Vampires (untitled, details here )

Krokus (untitled, details here )

Lemmy Kilmister (untitled solo debut, details here )

Leonard Cohen (untitled, details here )

Mick Mars / John Corabi (untitled, details here )

Motley Crue, 'The Dirt' Soundtrack (featuring four new songs)

Neil Young, Ragged Glory (expanded edition)

Ozzy Osbourne (untitled, details here )

Pink Floyd, Animals (5.1 surround-sound reissue)

Prophets of Rage (untitled, details here )

Robbie Robertson (untitled, details here )

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Space Between

Sheryl Crow (untitled, details here )

Sting (untitled, details here )

Tesla, Shock

The Who (untitled, details here )

Tom Petty Wildflowers: All the Rest

Tool (untitled, details here )

Whitesnake, Flesh and Blood

Wolfgang Van Halen (untitled, details here )