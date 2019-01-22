Apply Now for 2019 Boilermaker Charity Bib Program

Area non-profit organizations can now apply for the 2019 Boilermaker Charity Bib Program.

Interested non-profits must fill out an application through Boilermaker.com . The Charity Bib Program allows runners to run the 15k while raising money for charitable causes. Since 2015, the program has raised more than a half-million-dollars for local causes with 100% of the proceeds going to the participating organizations.

Race officials say they are seeking partners whose mission aligns with the Boilermaker's goal of inspiring healthy living. Applications are being accepted through February, 8.

Charity Bib runners will be able to register for the race beginning on March 1, which is prior to the open registration period for the Boilermaker.

Charity Bib partners will be selected and announced by March 22.