Veterans Day 2018- Food Freebies, And Deals For Veterans And Active Duty
Veteran's Day 2018 will be here before you know it. Where in Central New York can Veterans and Active Duty receive deals and free items?
Veteran's Advantage put together a massive list of items. From that, here's deals you can find in Central New York:
Little Caesars Pizza
Grab your free pizza or $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo on Veterans Day.
IHOP/IHOB
Free red, white, and blue pancakes with blueberries, strawberries, and whipped cream.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Their “Wings for Heroes” means you’ll receive one small order of wings with a side of fries.
Outback Steakhouse
“Military Mates” and their families can get a free bloomin onion and drink.
Olive Garden
Choose from 6 popular entrees from Olive Garden’s menu for free on Veterans Day.
Red Lobster
Get your free appetizer or dessert on November 10th or 11th.
Texas Roadhouse
Choose from 10 lunch offers, including a complimentary beverage.
Red Robin
Get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. Dine-in only.
Chili’s
Most Chili’s offer a free meal to military and veterans, but call your local chain for details.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Enjoy a complimentary entree up to $12.95 and get a free pint of BJ’s handcrafted beer or soda. Available on November 10th and 11th.
CiCi’s Pizza
Get your free buffet on Veterans Day, including pizza, salads, dessert, and more.
Tractor Supply
Special 15 percent discount to veterans, active-duty personnel and their dependents at all its 1,750 retail locations on Sunday, Nov. 11