1st Place Utica City Wins Third Straight

The first place Utica City Football Club picked up two more wins on the weekend, outscoring their opponents 22-6 in the two games.

The City took down second place Baltimore Friday by a 9-1 final, ending the Blast's 18-game home winning streak. Utica goaltender Andrew Coughlin scored more goals than he allowed, putting two in net and allowing just one.

Sunday, back at home, Utica City ran through the Mississauga MetroStars 13-5, paced by a four goal game from Bo Jelovac, as The City improved to 7-1 at the Adirondack Bank Center and 11-4 overall.

Utica doesn't play again until February 22, at Mississauga. Their next home game isn't until March 10 - full schedule.