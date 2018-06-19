The Upstate Food Truck Festival, a benefit for Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, announced ZZ Top as the headliner for the event held at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field at 7 Scrambling Ave in Oneonta, August 25, 2018.

The festival begins at 1 pm with a 'Tasting Tent' featuring craft beer, wine, celebrity chef food demos, a cooking competition, and of course ZZ Top. Ticket prices range from $175 to $15 and are on sale now. Here's the event schedule according to their website:

1:00 pm - Doors Open - All day activities include Food Trucks, Live Music, Vendors

2:00-5 pm: "Tasting Tent" featuring Craft Beers, Wines, Spirits, Ciders

3-6 pm: Variety of Celebrity Chef Food Demos (TBA). Amateur/Pro Food Competition/Judging (TBA).

7:30 pm: Live Performance by "The Summit."

8:30 pm: ZZ Top!

The Blues and Bayou Tour is currently underway with ZZ Top, John Fogerty and from time to time Willie Nelson. You can see them in Canandaigua, at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center on June 23, 2018.