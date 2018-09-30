10 Metal Songs Based On, Or Inspired By, Stephen King’s Works

This may not be apparent to modern day metal fans but, throughout the 1980s, there was no stronger relationship between the worlds of music and literature than that between heavy metal and the works of the master of horror, author Stephen King.

No exaggeration: virtually every teenage boy who spent parts of that decade listening to metal in their bedrooms, was most likely doing so while flipping through the pages of Stephen King’s growing bibliography.

Which is why so many bands wound up directly influenced by King’s goose-bump-evoking yarns. On the occasion of his birthday – September 21 – we felt like a celebration was in order.

