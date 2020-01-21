You Spend Two Years Of Your Life Just Cleaning

Does it feel like most of the time all you're doing is cleaning?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Well, you won't be surprised to hear you'll spend around 120 days of your life cleaning around your house. 60 days vacuuming, 60 days cleaning the bathroom and get ready for this...640 days washing dishes.

Added up, that's 760 total days . . . or about two YEARS of your life.

The survey also found...

2% of people go more than a month without cleaning their bathroom . . . 1.7% never clean out their fridge . . . 4.5% only wash their sheets every few months . . . and 3% use a towel at least 10 times before they wash it.

(Mulberry's Cleaners)