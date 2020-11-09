There's a place in New York where you can see gingerbread houses that are more a work of art than an edible holiday display.

Step into gingerbread house heaven to see an amazing display of confectionary creativity at the Eastman Museum in Rochester. 45 gingerbread houses fill the mansion for the 25th annual Sweet Creations. "We’re placing many of the creations in display cases to make it safer and easier for visitors to enjoy them while social distancing," said museum officials.

Photo Credit - John Kucko

All of the gingerbread creations are available to take home this year. For the first time, the museum is holding a silent auction, exclusively online. And it's not just gingerbread houses you can bid on either. There's several beautiful wreaths you can own too.

Photo Credit - John Kucko

Proceeds from the auctions benefit the George Eastman Legacy Collection.

You can see and bid on the creations from until Sunday, December 13th. Winning bidders will be alerted by e-mail when the auction closes and must pick up. "We cannot ship or deliver items."

Eastman Museum is located at 900 East Avenue in Rochester. Learn more at Eastman.org.

Take a look at these stunning gingerbread creations, past and present, and all the intricate details. Thanks to John Kucko Digital for providing some of the pictures. You can also check out the 2021 Finger Lakes Region Calendar, filled with Kucko's best shots of the region, with proceeds benefiting the Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park.